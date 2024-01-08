Erweiterte Funktionen



07.01.24 23:04
Das Instrument AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 The instrument AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0358 € 0,0348 € 0,001 € +2,87% 05.01./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ANP4 982306 0,070 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0358 € +2,87%  03.01.24
München 0,0348 € 0,00%  03.01.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,01 $ 0,00%  28.12.23
Stuttgart 0,0322 € -4,73%  03.01.24
Frankfurt 0,0304 € -5,00%  03.01.24
Berlin 0,0308 € -8,88%  03.01.24
  = Realtime
