Antisense Therapeutics - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.01.2024 - AU000000ANP4
07.01.24 23:04
Das Instrument AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.01.2024 The instrument AU000000ANP4 ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0358 €
|0,0348 €
|0,001 €
|+2,87%
|05.01./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ANP4
|982306
|0,070 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0358 €
|+2,87%
|03.01.24
|München
|0,0348 €
|0,00%
|03.01.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,01 $
|0,00%
|28.12.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0322 €
|-4,73%
|03.01.24
|Frankfurt
|0,0304 €
|-5,00%
|03.01.24
|Berlin
|0,0308 €
|-8,88%
|03.01.24
= Realtime
