Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.12.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93




06.12.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2023

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme - Neuer 207% Uran Hot Stock
nach 3.989% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE) und 37.807% mit Denison Mines ($DNN)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,542 € 0,542 € -   € 0,00% 05.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 0,66 € 0,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,55 € +8,59%  05.12.23
Berlin 0,565 € +8,55%  05.12.23
München 0,542 € 0,00%  05.12.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,57337 $ -3,37%  13.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Von 20 Mio. $ auf mehrere Mrd. $ - Jetzt nächster Milliardendeal. Neuer 228% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.119% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...