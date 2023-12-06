Erweiterte Funktionen
ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.12.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93
06.12.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,542 €
|0,542 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|0,66 €
|0,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,55 €
|+8,59%
|05.12.23
|Berlin
|0,565 €
|+8,55%
|05.12.23
|München
|0,542 €
|0,00%
|05.12.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,57337 $
|-3,37%
|13.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.