Erweiterte Funktionen



Redbubble - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.11.2023 - AU000000RBL2




05.11.23 23:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument WAB AU000000RBL2 REDBUBBLE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.11.2023 The instrument WAB AU000000RBL2 REDBUBBLE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.11.2023

Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,308 € 0,314 € -0,006 € -1,91% 02.11./23:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RBL2 A2AH40 0,45 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,308 € -1,91%  02.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3405 $ -6,71%  27.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal voraus - Neuer 407% Biotech Aktientip nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...