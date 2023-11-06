Das Instrument WAB AU000000RBL2 REDBUBBLE LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.11.2023 The instrument WAB AU000000RBL2 REDBUBBLE LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.11.2023