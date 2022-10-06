Das Instrument 72F NO0010893803 SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2022 The instrument 72F NO0010893803 SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2022