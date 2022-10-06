Erweiterte Funktionen
SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.10.2022 - NO0010893803
06.10.22 00:04
Das Instrument 72F NO0010893803 SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2022 The instrument 72F NO0010893803 SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,786 €
|0,77 €
|0,016 €
|+2,08%
|05.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010893803
|A2QEUM
|1,11 €
|0,70 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
