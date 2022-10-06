Erweiterte Funktionen



SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.10.2022 - NO0010893803




06.10.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 72F NO0010893803 SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2022 The instrument 72F NO0010893803 SEAWAY 7 ASA NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2022

Aktuell
422% Uran Aktientip mit fantastischer Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,786 € 0,77 € 0,016 € +2,08% 05.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010893803 A2QEUM 1,11 € 0,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,786 € +2,08%  05.10.22
Stuttgart 0,69 € -6,50%  05.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...