ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.09.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93
05.09.23 23:49
Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,554 €
|0,558 €
|-0,004 €
|-0,72%
|05.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVGBWW93
|A14M2K
|0,74 €
|0,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,5335 €
|-0,19%
|05.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,5075 €
|-0,39%
|05.09.23
|München
|0,554 €
|-0,72%
|05.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,59035 $
|-10,01%
|18.08.23
= Realtime
