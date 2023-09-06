Erweiterte Funktionen



ASSURA PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.09.2023 - GB00BVGBWW93




05.09.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2023 The instrument 75A GB00BVGBWW93 ASSURA PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023

Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,554 € 0,558 € -0,004 € -0,72% 05.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVGBWW93 A14M2K 0,74 € 0,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,5335 € -0,19%  05.09.23
Frankfurt 0,5075 € -0,39%  05.09.23
München 0,554 € -0,72%  05.09.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,59035 $ -10,01%  18.08.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
540% Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...