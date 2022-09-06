Erweiterte Funktionen
InMed Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.09.2022 - CA4576375022
06.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument MWG CA4576375022 INMED PHARMACEUT. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2022 The instrument MWG CA4576375022 INMED PHARMACEUT. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3249 $
|0,306 $
|0,0189 $
|+6,18%
|02.09./23:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA4576375022
|A2P8AS
|2,37 $
|0,23 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
