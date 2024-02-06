Erweiterte Funktionen



SYNCRO GROUP AB B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.02.2024 - SE0014956306




06.02.24 00:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2024 The instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024

Aktuell
1 Billionen $ Marktchance Mentale Gesundheit - 6 Mio. $ Finanzierung
Mental Health Hot Stock mit 260% Umsatzwachstum

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0034 € 0,0034 € -   € 0,00% 05.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0014956306 A2QDDC 0,016 € 0,00010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0034 € 0,00%  05.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren begeistert. Neuer 312% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...