Das Instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2024 The instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024