Erweiterte Funktionen
SYNCRO GROUP AB B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.02.2024 - SE0014956306
06.02.24 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.02.2024 The instrument 7PF SE0014956306 SYNCRO GROUP AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 07.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0034 €
|0,0034 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0014956306
|A2QDDC
|0,016 €
|0,00010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0034 €
|0,00%
|05.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.