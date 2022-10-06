Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2022 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,25 $ 9,15 $ 0,10 $ +1,09% 05.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36268T2069 164338 13,00 $ 8,00 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,25 $ +1,09%  05.10.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,07 $ +0,91%  25.08.22
Frankfurt 9,30 € -4,62%  05.10.22
  = Realtime
