Gail India - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.10.2022 - US36268T2069
06.10.22 00:04
Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2022 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,25 $
|9,15 $
|0,10 $
|+1,09%
|05.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36268T2069
|164338
|13,00 $
|8,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|9,25 $
|+1,09%
|05.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,07 $
|+0,91%
|25.08.22
|Frankfurt
|9,30 €
|-4,62%
|05.10.22
= Realtime
