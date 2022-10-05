Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2022 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,15 $ 9,55 $ -0,40 $ -4,19% 04.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36268T2069 164338 13,00 $ 8,00 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,75 € +2,63%  04.10.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,07 $ +0,91%  25.08.22
Stuttgart 9,15 $ -4,19%  04.10.22
  = Realtime
