Das Instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2022 The instrument GQI US36268T2069 GAIL (INDIA) GDR/6 IR 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2022