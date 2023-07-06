Erweiterte Funktionen



MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - GB00BYV24996




06.07.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.07.2023 The instrument GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,46 € 2,46 € -   € 0,00% 05.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYV24996 A2DNZY 2,48 € 1,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,46 € 0,00%  05.07.23
