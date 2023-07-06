Erweiterte Funktionen
MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - GB00BYV24996
06.07.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.07.2023 The instrument GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.07.2023
