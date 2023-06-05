Erweiterte Funktionen



Prominence Energy - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.06.2023 - AU0000070328




04.06.23 21:40
Das Instrument RSX AU0000070328 PROMINENCE ENERGY EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.06.2023 The instrument RSX AU0000070328 PROMINENCE ENERGY EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.06.2023

