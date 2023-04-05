Erweiterte Funktionen
Convatec Group Wi - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00BD3VFW73
04.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.04.2023 The instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.04.2023
