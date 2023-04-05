Erweiterte Funktionen

Convatec Group Wi - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00BD3VFW73




04.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.04.2023 The instrument 2CV GB00BD3VFW73 CONVATEC GROUP WI LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,05 $ 2,74 $ 0,31 $ +11,31% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD3VFW73 A2AUD3 3,10 $ 2,42 $
Tradegate (RT) 		2,64 € +0,76%  20.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,05 $ +11,31%  20.03.23
Hannover 2,50 € +0,81%  04.04.23
Stuttgart 2,56 € +0,79%  04.04.23
Düsseldorf 2,60 € +0,78%  04.04.23
München 2,62 € +0,77%  04.04.23
Berlin 2,62 € +0,77%  04.04.23
Frankfurt 2,60 € -0,76%  04.04.23
