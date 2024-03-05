Erweiterte Funktionen



05.03.24 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 24L AU000000LPI1 LITHIUM POWER INTL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2024 The instrument 24L AU000000LPI1 LITHIUM POWER INTL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,37 $ 0,36 $ 0,01 $ +2,78% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LPI1 A2ANZD 0,41 $ 0,13 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,3354 € +1,02%  04.03.24
Stuttgart 0,3354 € +3,58%  04.03.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,37 $ +2,78%  04.03.24
München 0,3314 € +2,35%  04.03.24
Düsseldorf 0,3294 € +1,23%  04.03.24
Frankfurt 0,328 € +0,92%  04.03.24
Berlin 0,3336 € +0,48%  04.03.24
