Lithium Power International - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.03.2024 - AU000000LPI1
05.03.24 00:59
Das Instrument 24L AU000000LPI1 LITHIUM POWER INTL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2024 The instrument 24L AU000000LPI1 LITHIUM POWER INTL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,37 $
|0,36 $
|0,01 $
|+2,78%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LPI1
|A2ANZD
|0,41 $
|0,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,3354 €
|+1,02%
|04.03.24
|Stuttgart
|0,3354 €
|+3,58%
|04.03.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,37 $
|+2,78%
|04.03.24
|München
|0,3314 €
|+2,35%
|04.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|0,3294 €
|+1,23%
|04.03.24
|Frankfurt
|0,328 €
|+0,92%
|04.03.24
|Berlin
|0,3336 €
|+0,48%
|04.03.24
