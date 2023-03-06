Erweiterte Funktionen



China Pharma Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - US16941T1043




05.03.23 22:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.03.2023 The instrument US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,064 $ 0,0711 $ -0,0071 $ -9,99% 03.03./23:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US16941T1043 A0LEE9 0,46 $ 0,063 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,064 € +6,14%  02.03.23
Stuttgart 0,0536 € +5,10%  03.03.23
Berlin 0,0642 € +3,55%  03.03.23
Frankfurt 0,0528 € +1,15%  03.03.23
München 0,076 € 0,00%  03.03.23
AMEX 0,0632 $ -8,41%  03.03.23
NYSE 0,065 $ -9,97%  03.03.23
Nasdaq 0,064 $ -9,99%  03.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Riesenauftrag bis zu 200 Drohnen - 279% Drohnen Aktientip. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
102 0,60 im pre 13.12.22
  Löschung 18.05.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...