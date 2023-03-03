Das Instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023 The instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023