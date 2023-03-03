Erweiterte Funktionen



03.03.23 01:08
Das Instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023 The instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0711 $ 0,0711 $ -   $ 0,00% 03.03./01:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US16941T1043 A0LEE9 0,46 $ 0,064 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,064 € -2,14%  02.03.23
NYSE 0,0722 $ +0,28%  02.03.23
München 0,076 € 0,00%  02.03.23
Nasdaq 0,0711 $ 0,00%  02.03.23
AMEX 0,069 $ 0,00%  02:00
Berlin 0,062 € -5,20%  02.03.23
Stuttgart 0,0508 € -12,86%  02.03.23
Frankfurt 0,0522 € -37,93%  02.03.23
