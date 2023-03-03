Erweiterte Funktionen
China Pharma Holdings - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - US16941T1043
03.03.23 01:08
Das Instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023 The instrument XQJ US16941T1043 CHINA PHARMA HLDGS DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0711 $
|0,0711 $
|- $
|0,00%
|03.03./01:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US16941T1043
|A0LEE9
|0,46 $
|0,064 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
