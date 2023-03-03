Erweiterte Funktionen

Shaftesbury - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - GB0007990962




03.03.23 01:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023 The instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,72 € 4,56 € 0,16 € +3,51% 02.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007990962 908076 7,50 € 3,72 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 4,54 € +3,65%  02.03.23
Berlin 4,72 € +3,51%  02.03.23
Frankfurt 4,66 € +3,10%  02.03.23
Stuttgart 4,58 € +2,69%  02.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,586 $ 0,00%  01.02.23
München 4,66 € -2,51%  02.03.23
Bitte warten...