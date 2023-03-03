Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shaftesbury":
Shaftesbury - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - GB0007990962
03.03.23 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023 The instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,72 €
|4,56 €
|0,16 €
|+3,51%
|02.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007990962
|908076
|7,50 €
|3,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|4,54 €
|+3,65%
|02.03.23
|Berlin
|4,72 €
|+3,51%
|02.03.23
|Frankfurt
|4,66 €
|+3,10%
|02.03.23
|Stuttgart
|4,58 €
|+2,69%
|02.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,586 $
|0,00%
|01.02.23
|München
|4,66 €
|-2,51%
|02.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.