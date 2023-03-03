Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shaftesbury":

Das Instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.03.2023 The instrument OVW GB0007990962 SHAFTESBURY PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.03.2023