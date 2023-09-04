Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond ESG Enhanced Yield UCITS ET":

Das Instrument WTDQ IE00BD49RB39 WISDOMTREE EO A.BD E.Y.EA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.09.2023 The instrument WTDQ IE00BD49RB39 WISDOMTREE EO A.BD E.Y.EA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2023