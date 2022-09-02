Erweiterte Funktionen



Scout Gaming Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.09.2022 - SE0010521153




01.09.22 23:55
Das Instrument 6Y2 SE0010521153 SCOUT GAMING GROUP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.09.2022 The instrument 6Y2 SE0010521153 SCOUT GAMING GROUP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.09.2022

