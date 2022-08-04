Erweiterte Funktionen
Enzymatica Ab - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.08.2022 - SE0003943620
03.08.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2022 The instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4815 €
|0,4825 €
|-0,001 €
|-0,21%
|03.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0003943620
|A1WZEV
|1,27 €
|0,36 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
