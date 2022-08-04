Erweiterte Funktionen



Enzymatica Ab - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.08.2022 - SE0003943620




03.08.22 23:53
Das Instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2022 The instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4815 € 0,4825 € -0,001 € -0,21% 03.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0003943620 A1WZEV 1,27 € 0,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,454 € +0,67%  03.08.22
Frankfurt 0,4605 € -0,11%  03.08.22
Berlin 0,4815 € -0,21%  03.08.22
München 0,47 € -4,76%  03.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
