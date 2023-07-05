Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yanzhou Coal Mining":
Yanzhou Coal Mining - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.07.2023 - CNE1000004Q8
04.07.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023 The instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,675 €
|2,60 €
|0,075 €
|+2,88%
|04.07./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000004Q8
|A0M4ZG
|4,70 €
|2,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,675 €
|+2,88%
|04.07.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,56 $
|+9,20%
|09.05.23
|Stuttgart
|2,65 €
|+1,92%
|04.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,585 €
|+0,19%
|04.07.23
|Frankfurt
|2,595 €
|-0,38%
|04.07.23
|München
|2,59 €
|-0,96%
|04.07.23
|Berlin
|2,575 €
|-1,34%
|04.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|langsam zahlt sich die Geduld .
|18.04.23
|8
|HK Yanzhou down 5,7%
|09.05.08
|2
|Yanzhou ++
|11.10.07