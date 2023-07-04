Erweiterte Funktionen

Yanzhou Coal Mining - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.07.2023 - CNE1000004Q8




04.07.23 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.07.2023 The instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,605 € 2,60 € 0,005 € +0,19% 03.07./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000004Q8 A0M4ZG 4,55 € 2,32 €
Tradegate (RT) 		2,585 € -2,27%  03.07.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,56 $ +9,20%  09.05.23
Stuttgart 2,68 € +3,88%  03.07.23
München 2,615 € +0,97%  03.07.23
Berlin 2,61 € +0,38%  03.07.23
Frankfurt 2,605 € +0,19%  03.07.23
Düsseldorf 2,58 € -0,19%  03.07.23
