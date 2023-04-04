Das Instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2023 The instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2023