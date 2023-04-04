Erweiterte Funktionen



04.04.23 00:03
Das Instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2023 The instrument KRY0 FI4000369657 GLASTON OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,02 € 1,01 € 0,01 € +0,99% 03.04./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000369657 A2PEYU 1,09 € 0,81 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,02 € +0,99%  03.04.23
München 1,005 € +0,50%  03.04.23
Frankfurt 0,966 € -1,43%  03.04.23
