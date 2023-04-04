Das Instrument E9P1 CA2768555096 EASTERN PLATINUM LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2023 The instrument E9P1 CA2768555096 EASTERN PLATINUM LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2023