Das Instrument E9P1 CA2768555096 EASTERN PLATINUM LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.04.2023 The instrument E9P1 CA2768555096 EASTERN PLATINUM LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,075 € 0,073 € 0,002 € +2,74% 03.04./21:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA2768555096 A118RL 0,24 € 0,073 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,075 € +2,74%  03.04.23
Frankfurt 0,0885 € +58,04%  03.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,08168 $ +4,58%  03.04.23
Berlin 0,0685 € +0,74%  03.04.23
München 0,0745 € 0,00%  03.04.23
Stuttgart 0,0515 € -11,97%  03.04.23
  = Realtime
