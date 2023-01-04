Erweiterte Funktionen



UBS (D) Konzeptfonds III - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - DE0009785188




04.01.23 00:52
Das Instrument UF1N DE0009785188 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS III INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2023 The instrument UF1N DE0009785188 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS III INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,215 € 66,638 € -0,423 € -0,63% 03.01./16:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0009785188 978518 74,91 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		66,62 € +0,03%  02.01.23
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,215 € -0,63%  02.01.23
München 67,63 € +0,24%  02.12.22
Berlin 67,58 € +0,16%  02.12.22
Frankfurt 66,24 € +0,05%  03.01.23
Düsseldorf 66,23 € 0,00%  03.01.23
Hamburg 66,16 € -0,03%  03.01.23
Aktuell
