UBS (D) Konzeptfonds III - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - DE0009785188
04.01.23 00:52
Das Instrument UF1N DE0009785188 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS III INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2023 The instrument UF1N DE0009785188 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS III INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|66,215 €
|66,638 €
|-0,423 €
|-0,63%
|03.01./16:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0009785188
|978518
|74,91 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|66,62 €
|+0,03%
|02.01.23
|
|66,215 €
|-0,63%
|02.01.23
|München
|67,63 €
|+0,24%
|02.12.22
|Berlin
|67,58 €
|+0,16%
|02.12.22
|Frankfurt
|66,24 €
|+0,05%
|03.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|66,23 €
|0,00%
|03.01.23
|Hamburg
|66,16 €
|-0,03%
|03.01.23
= Realtime
