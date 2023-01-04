Das Instrument UF1P DE0009752519 UBS (D) RENT-INTERNAT. INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2023 The instrument UF1P DE0009752519 UBS (D) RENT-INTERNAT. INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2023