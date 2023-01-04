Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS (D) Rent - International - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - DE0009752519
04.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UF1P DE0009752519 UBS (D) RENT-INTERNAT. INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2023 The instrument UF1P DE0009752519 UBS (D) RENT-INTERNAT. INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,52 €
|40,37 €
|0,15 €
|+0,37%
|03.01./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0009752519
|975251
|46,28 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,49 €
|-0,39%
|15.12.22
|
|40,52 €
|+0,37%
|15.12.22
|Berlin
|40,53 €
|+0,52%
|02.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|40,15 €
|+0,27%
|03.01.23
|Hamburg
|40,19 €
|+0,05%
|03.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|40,181 €
|0,00%
|03.01.23
|Frankfurt
|41,21 €
|0,00%
|13.09.22
|München
|40,55 €
|0,00%
|02.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
