UBS (D) Rent - Euro - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - DE0009752501




04.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UF1A DE0009752501 UBS (D) RENT-EURO INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2023 The instrument UF1A DE0009752501 UBS (D) RENT-EURO INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2023

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,865 € 49,727 € 0,138 € +0,28% 03.01./16:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0009752501 975250 53,96 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		50,00 € -0,42%  15.12.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,865 € +0,28%  11.11.22
Berlin 50,02 € +0,50%  02.12.22
Frankfurt 49,57 € +0,20%  03.01.23
Düsseldorf 49,56 € +0,12%  03.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 49,564 € +0,12%  03.01.23
Hamburg 49,40 € +0,02%  03.01.23
Hannover 49,40 € +0,02%  03.01.23
München 49,39 € +0,02%  03.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
