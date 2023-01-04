Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS (D) Rent - Euro - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - DE0009752501
04.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UF1A DE0009752501 UBS (D) RENT-EURO INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.01.2023 The instrument UF1A DE0009752501 UBS (D) RENT-EURO INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 05.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,865 €
|49,727 €
|0,138 €
|+0,28%
|03.01./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0009752501
|975250
|53,96 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,00 €
|-0,42%
|15.12.22
|
|49,865 €
|+0,28%
|11.11.22
|Berlin
|50,02 €
|+0,50%
|02.12.22
|Frankfurt
|49,57 €
|+0,20%
|03.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|49,56 €
|+0,12%
|03.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|49,564 €
|+0,12%
|03.01.23
|Hamburg
|49,40 €
|+0,02%
|03.01.23
|Hannover
|49,40 €
|+0,02%
|03.01.23
|München
|49,39 €
|+0,02%
|03.01.23
= Realtime
