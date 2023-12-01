Das Instrument LKS AU000000LKO0 LAKES BLUE ENERGY N.L. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.12.2023 The instrument LKS AU000000LKO0 LAKES BLUE ENERGY N.L. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2023