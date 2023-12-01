Das Instrument DU8 AU000000GTG7 GENETIC TEC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.12.2023 The instrument DU8 AU000000GTG7 GENETIC TEC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.12.2023