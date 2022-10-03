Erweiterte Funktionen



Nintendo ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.10.2022 - US6544453037




02.10.22 21:33
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.10.2022 The instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.10.2022

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,97 51,49 -0,52 -1,01% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6544453037 905551 68,25 49,76
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 52,00 € +10,64%  30.09.22
Frankfurt 52,50 € +0,96%  30.09.22
München 52,50 € 0,00%  30.09.22
Stuttgart 50,00 $ 30.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 50,97 -1,01%  30.09.22
