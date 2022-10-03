Erweiterte Funktionen
Nintendo ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.10.2022 - US6544453037
02.10.22 21:33
Das Instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.10.2022 The instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|50,97
|51,49
|-0,52
|-1,01%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6544453037
|905551
|68,25
|49,76
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|52,00 €
|+10,64%
|30.09.22
|Frankfurt
|52,50 €
|+0,96%
|30.09.22
|München
|52,50 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
|Stuttgart
|50,00 $
|-
|30.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|50,97
|-1,01%
|30.09.22
