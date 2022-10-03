Das Instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.10.2022 The instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.10.2022