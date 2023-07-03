Das Instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023 The instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023