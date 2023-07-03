Erweiterte Funktionen
Q-Linea AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.07.2023 - SE0011527845
02.07.23 21:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023 The instrument 3F8 SE0011527845 Q-LINEA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,261 €
|0,261 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0011527845
|A2PASN
|9,19 €
|0,24 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
