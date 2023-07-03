Erweiterte Funktionen



Foremost Lithium Resource & T. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.07.2023 - CA3455101012




02.07.23 21:27
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument F0R0 CA3455101012 FOREMOST LI.RE.TE. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023 The instrument F0R0 CA3455101012 FOREMOST LI.RE.TE. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023

Aktuell
Weltgrößte historische Kobalt-Mine in Norwegen
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) jetzt auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0857 $ 0,08054 $ 0,0052 $ +6,41% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA3455101012 A3DCC8 0,26 $ 0,081 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0775 € -4,91%  29.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0857 $ +6,41%  30.06.23
Berlin 0,078 € 0,00%  30.06.23
München 0,0705 € -3,42%  30.06.23
Frankfurt 0,07 € -4,11%  30.06.23
Stuttgart 0,0705 € -6,00%  30.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock verpflichtet Top-CEO. 1,2 Billion $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
116 Far Resources Chance oder Du. 01.05.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...