Das Instrument F0R0 CA3455101012 FOREMOST LI.RE.TE. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2023 The instrument F0R0 CA3455101012 FOREMOST LI.RE.TE. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2023