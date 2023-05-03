Erweiterte Funktionen
Glencore - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - JE00B4T3BW64
02.05.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,735 $
|5,89 $
|-0,155 $
|-2,63%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B4T3BW64
|A1JAGV
|7,19 $
|4,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|5,275 €
|-1,79%
|02.05.23
|Hamburg
|5,416 €
|+1,12%
|02.05.23
|Hannover
|5,42 €
|+0,82%
|02.05.23
|Stuttgart
|5,381 €
|+0,64%
|02.05.23
|München
|5,277 €
|-0,06%
|02.05.23
|Berlin
|5,367 €
|-0,19%
|02.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|5,245 €
|-1,69%
|02.05.23
|Frankfurt
|5,268 €
|-1,99%
|02.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,735 $
|-2,63%
|02.05.23
