Das Instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023 The instrument LQAG DE000A12UP29 LAIQON AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023