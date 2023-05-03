Erweiterte Funktionen

Hiscox - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - BMG4593F1389




02.05.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023 The instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023

