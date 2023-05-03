Erweiterte Funktionen
Hiscox - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - BMG4593F1389
02.05.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023 The instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,60 €
|13,45 €
|-0,85 €
|-6,32%
|02.05./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4593F1389
|A14PZ0
|13,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,60 €
|-6,32%
|31.03.23
|München
|13,40 €
|+2,29%
|02.05.23
|Berlin
|13,40 €
|+2,29%
|02.05.23
|Frankfurt
|13,25 €
|+0,76%
|02.05.23
|Stuttgart
|13,25 €
|+0,76%
|02.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,00 $
|0,00%
|03.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|13,25 €
|-0,75%
|02.05.23
