Das Instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2023 The instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2023