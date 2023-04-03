Erweiterte Funktionen
VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.04.2023 - CA92539C1005
02.04.23 21:32
Das Instrument YU8 CA92539C1005 VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023 The instrument YU8 CA92539C1005 VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,26 $
|1,0436 $
|0,2164 $
|+20,74%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA92539C1005
|A3DMV5
|1,80 $
|0,39 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,26 $
|+20,74%
|31.03.23
|Berlin
|1,15 €
|+19,79%
|31.03.23
|Frankfurt
|1,12 €
|+16,42%
|31.03.23
|München
|1,14 €
|+15,62%
|31.03.23
|Stuttgart
|1,12 €
|+12,45%
|31.03.23
= Realtime
