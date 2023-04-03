Erweiterte Funktionen



VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.04.2023 - CA92539C1005




02.04.23 21:32
Das Instrument YU8 CA92539C1005 VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2023 The instrument YU8 CA92539C1005 VERSES TECHNOLOGIES CL.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,26 $ 1,0436 $ 0,2164 $ +20,74% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA92539C1005 A3DMV5 1,80 $ 0,39 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,26 $ +20,74%  31.03.23
Berlin 1,15 € +19,79%  31.03.23
Frankfurt 1,12 € +16,42%  31.03.23
München 1,14 € +15,62%  31.03.23
Stuttgart 1,12 € +12,45%  31.03.23
  = Realtime
