HomeServe - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.01.2023 - GB00BYYTFB60




03.01.23 00:50
Das Instrument XHSB GB00BYYTFB60 HOMESERVE LS-,0269230769 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023 The instrument XHSB GB00BYYTFB60 HOMESERVE LS-,0269230769 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,10 € 13,60 € 0,50 € +3,68% 02.01./21:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYYTFB60 A14VF0 14,40 € 7,15 €
Tradegate (RT) 		14,10 € +3,68%  02.01.23
Düsseldorf 13,60 € +1,49%  02.01.23
Stuttgart 13,50 € +0,75%  02.01.23
Frankfurt 13,50 € 0,00%  02.01.23
München 13,70 € 0,00%  02.01.23
Berlin 13,50 € 0,00%  02.01.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,70 $ 0,00%  13.12.22
