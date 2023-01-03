Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HomeServe":
HomeServe - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.01.2023 - GB00BYYTFB60
03.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XHSB GB00BYYTFB60 HOMESERVE LS-,0269230769 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023 The instrument XHSB GB00BYYTFB60 HOMESERVE LS-,0269230769 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,10 €
|13,60 €
|0,50 €
|+3,68%
|02.01./21:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYYTFB60
|A14VF0
|14,40 €
|7,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,10 €
|+3,68%
|02.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|13,60 €
|+1,49%
|02.01.23
|Stuttgart
|13,50 €
|+0,75%
|02.01.23
|Frankfurt
|13,50 €
|0,00%
|02.01.23
|München
|13,70 €
|0,00%
|02.01.23
|Berlin
|13,50 €
|0,00%
|02.01.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|14,70 $
|0,00%
|13.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.