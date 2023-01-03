Das Instrument VJ6 BE0003678894 BEFIMMO S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023 The instrument VJ6 BE0003678894 BEFIMMO S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023