Erweiterte Funktionen



Befimmo - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.01.2023 - BE0003678894




03.01.23 00:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VJ6 BE0003678894 BEFIMMO S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2023 The instrument VJ6 BE0003678894 BEFIMMO S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2023

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,30 € 47,30 € -   € 0,00% 02.01./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0003678894 922314 49,50 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,30 € 0,00%  28.12.22
Frankfurt 46,80 € 0,00%  02.01.23
Stuttgart 47,30 € 0,00%  02.01.23
Berlin 47,30 € -0,11%  02.01.23
Düsseldorf 46,35 € -1,70%  02.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Befimmo Kapitalerhöhung - Pro. 04.06.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...