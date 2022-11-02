Erweiterte Funktionen

Ferrovial - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - ES0118900010




02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022 The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,18 € 24,73 € -0,55 € -2,22% 01.11./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0118900010 A0DKZZ 28,10 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,18 € -2,22%  31.10.22
Hamburg 24,83 € +2,90%  01.11.22
Hannover 24,83 € +2,90%  01.11.22
München 24,83 € +2,82%  01.11.22
Frankfurt 24,67 € +2,71%  01.11.22
Stuttgart 24,59 € +0,78%  01.11.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 22,00 $ 0,00%  21.10.22
Düsseldorf 24,62 € -0,44%  01.11.22
Berlin 24,71 € -0,48%  01.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
