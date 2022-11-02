Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferrovial":

Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022 The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022