Ferrovial - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - ES0118900010
02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022 The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,18 €
|24,73 €
|-0,55 €
|-2,22%
|01.11./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0118900010
|A0DKZZ
|28,10 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,18 €
|-2,22%
|31.10.22
|Hamburg
|24,83 €
|+2,90%
|01.11.22
|Hannover
|24,83 €
|+2,90%
|01.11.22
|München
|24,83 €
|+2,82%
|01.11.22
|Frankfurt
|24,67 €
|+2,71%
|01.11.22
|Stuttgart
|24,59 €
|+0,78%
|01.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|22,00 $
|0,00%
|21.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|24,62 €
|-0,44%
|01.11.22
|Berlin
|24,71 €
|-0,48%
|01.11.22
