Falcon Gold - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - CA3060442074




02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 3FA CA3060442074 FALCON GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022 The instrument 3FA CA3060442074 FALCON GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0888 $ 0,0807 $ 0,0081 $ +10,03% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA3060442074 A2AQC6 0,14 $ 0,042 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0835 € -2,91%  31.10.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0888 $ +10,03%  01.11.22
Stuttgart 0,0765 € +2,00%  01.11.22
Frankfurt 0,0815 € 0,00%  01.11.22
