Falcon Gold - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2022 - CA3060442074
02.11.22 00:51
Das Instrument 3FA CA3060442074 FALCON GOLD CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2022 The instrument 3FA CA3060442074 FALCON GOLD CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0888 $
|0,0807 $
|0,0081 $
|+10,03%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA3060442074
|A2AQC6
|0,14 $
|0,042 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0835 €
|-2,91%
|31.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0888 $
|+10,03%
|01.11.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0765 €
|+2,00%
|01.11.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0815 €
|0,00%
|01.11.22
