DWF GROUP PLC LS-,0. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.10.2023 - GB00BJMD6M39
03.10.23 00:08
Das Instrument GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2023 The instrument GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,11 €
|1,11 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJMD6M39
|A2PFY6
|1,13 €
|0,55 €
= Realtime
