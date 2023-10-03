Erweiterte Funktionen



DWF GROUP PLC LS-,0. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.10.2023 - GB00BJMD6M39




03.10.23 00:08
Das Instrument GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2023 The instrument GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023

