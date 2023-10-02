Das Instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2023 The instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023