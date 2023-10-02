Erweiterte Funktionen



DWF GROUP PLC LS-,0. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.10.2023 - GB00BJMD6M39




01.10.23 21:36
Das Instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2023 The instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,11 € 1,11 € -   € 0,00% 29.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJMD6M39 A2PFY6 1,13 € 0,55 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,11 € +0,91%  29.09.23
Stuttgart 1,11 € 0,00%  29.09.23
  = Realtime
