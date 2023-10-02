Erweiterte Funktionen
DWF GROUP PLC LS-,0. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.10.2023 - GB00BJMD6M39
01.10.23 21:36
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2023 The instrument 6NS GB00BJMD6M39 DWF GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,11 €
|1,11 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJMD6M39
|A2PFY6
|1,13 €
|0,55 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
