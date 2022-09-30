Erweiterte Funktionen



29.09.22 23:58
Das Instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022 The instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,40 $ 1,37 $ 0,03 $ +2,19% 29.09./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8580981061 A2JE3E 2,45 $ 0,92 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,375 € -2,69%  29.09.22
Nasdaq 1,40 $ +2,19%  29.09.22
NYSE 1,375 $ +1,85%  29.09.22
Stuttgart 1,36 $ +0,74%  29.09.22
AMEX 1,37 $ 0,00%  29.09.22
Berlin 1,392 € -1,14%  29.09.22
Düsseldorf 1,411 € -1,47%  28.09.22
Frankfurt 1,375 € -2,69%  29.09.22
München 1,378 € -3,09%  29.09.22
