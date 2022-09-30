Das Instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022 The instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022