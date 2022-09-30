Erweiterte Funktionen
Steel Connect - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.10.2022 - US8580981061
29.09.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.10.2022 The instrument CGOB US8580981061 STEEL CONNECT INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,40 $
|1,37 $
|0,03 $
|+2,19%
|29.09./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8580981061
|A2JE3E
|2,45 $
|0,92 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,375 €
|-2,69%
|29.09.22
|Nasdaq
|1,40 $
|+2,19%
|29.09.22
|NYSE
|1,375 $
|+1,85%
|29.09.22
|Stuttgart
|1,36 $
|+0,74%
|29.09.22
|AMEX
|1,37 $
|0,00%
|29.09.22
|Berlin
|1,392 €
|-1,14%
|29.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|1,411 €
|-1,47%
|28.09.22
|Frankfurt
|1,375 €
|-2,69%
|29.09.22
|München
|1,378 €
|-3,09%
|29.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21
|Umbenennung in Steel Connect
|09.12.21