HBM Healthcare Investments - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.08.2023 - CH0012627250
02.08.23 23:42
Das Instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A 12,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.08.2023 The instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A 12,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|207,99 $
|218,94 $
|-10,95 $
|-5,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0012627250
|984345
|269,58 $
|207,99 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|207,99 $
|-5,00%
|23.06.23
= Realtime
