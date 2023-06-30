Erweiterte Funktionen
Laboratory Corporation of Ame. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.07.2023 - US50540R4092
29.06.23 23:53
Das Instrument LAB US50540R4092 LAB. CORP.OF AMER. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2023 The instrument LAB US50540R4092 LAB. CORP.OF AMER. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|240,48 $
|240,48 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US50540R4092
|895308
|263,06 $
|200,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|218,00 €
|-1,80%
|27.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|216,00 €
|+0,93%
|29.06.23
|Frankfurt
|216,00 €
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|Hannover
|216,00 €
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|München
|216,00 €
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|Stuttgart
|216,00 €
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|Berlin
|216,00 €
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|NYSE
|240,48 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|240,47 $
|0,00%
|29.06.23
|AMEX
|239,49 $
|0,00%
|29.06.23
= Realtime
