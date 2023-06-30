Das Instrument LAB US50540R4092 LAB. CORP.OF AMER. DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2023 The instrument LAB US50540R4092 LAB. CORP.OF AMER. DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023