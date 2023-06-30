Erweiterte Funktionen
INSPIRED PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.07.2023 - GB00B5TZC716
29.06.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 7PK GB00B5TZC716 INSPIRED PLC LS-,00125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2023 The instrument 7PK GB00B5TZC716 INSPIRED PLC LS-,00125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,116 €
|0,116 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B5TZC716
|A1JXA3
|0,16 €
|0,071 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.