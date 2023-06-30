Erweiterte Funktionen



INSPIRED PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.07.2023 - GB00B5TZC716




29.06.23 23:53
Das Instrument 7PK GB00B5TZC716 INSPIRED PLC LS-,00125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2023 The instrument 7PK GB00B5TZC716 INSPIRED PLC LS-,00125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,116 € 0,116 € -   € 0,00% 29.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B5TZC716 A1JXA3 0,16 € 0,071 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,117 € 0,00%  29.06.23
Stuttgart 0,116 € 0,00%  29.06.23
