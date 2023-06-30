Das Instrument 7PK GB00B5TZC716 INSPIRED PLC LS-,00125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.07.2023 The instrument 7PK GB00B5TZC716 INSPIRED PLC LS-,00125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2023