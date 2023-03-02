Erweiterte Funktionen



Tootsie Roll Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2023 - US8905161076




02.03.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2023 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,62 $ 43,62 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8905161076 865003 47,45 $ 31,07 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,80 € +1,95%  15.02.23
Frankfurt 41,00 € 0,00%  01.03.23
NYSE 43,62 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 44,17 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
München 42,00 € -0,47%  01.03.23
Stuttgart 40,80 € -0,49%  01.03.23
Nasdaq 43,65 $ -0,84%  01.03.23
Düsseldorf 40,60 € -1,46%  01.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
341% Drohnen Aktientip unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 9 unterbewertete Turnaroaunds 01.11.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...