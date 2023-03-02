Erweiterte Funktionen
Tootsie Roll Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2023 - US8905161076
02.03.23 00:52
Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2023 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,62 $
|43,62 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8905161076
|865003
|47,45 $
|31,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,80 €
|+1,95%
|15.02.23
|Frankfurt
|41,00 €
|0,00%
|01.03.23
|NYSE
|43,62 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|44,17 $
|0,00%
|28.02.23
|München
|42,00 €
|-0,47%
|01.03.23
|Stuttgart
|40,80 €
|-0,49%
|01.03.23
|Nasdaq
|43,65 $
|-0,84%
|01.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|40,60 €
|-1,46%
|01.03.23
