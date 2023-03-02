Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2023 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2023