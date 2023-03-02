Erweiterte Funktionen



Black Tusk Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.03.2023 - CA09226C2013




02.03.23 00:52
Das Instrument 0NB0 CA09226C2013 BLACK TUSK RES.INC.NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.03.2023 The instrument 0NB0 CA09226C2013 BLACK TUSK RES.INC.NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,071 € 0,0694 € 0,0016 € +2,31% 01.03./08:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA09226C2013 A3D097 0,25 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,071 € +2,31%  28.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,115 $ +97,59%  01.03.23
Frankfurt 0,059 € +10,90%  01.03.23
Stuttgart 0,06 € +8,30%  01.03.23
Berlin 0,061 € -14,08%  01.03.23
  = Realtime
