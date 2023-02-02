Erweiterte Funktionen
CIRCHEM AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.02.2023 - SE0015193529
02.02.23 00:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CRB SE0015193529 CIRCHEM AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.02.2023 The instrument CRB SE0015193529 CIRCHEM AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 03.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2625 €
|0,254 €
|0,0085 €
|+3,35%
|01.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0015193529
|A2QG5Z
|0,90 €
|0,060 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,2625 €
|+3,35%
|01.02.23
|Frankfurt
|0,279 €
|+3,14%
|01.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,2805 €
|+2,37%
|01.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.