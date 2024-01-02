Erweiterte Funktionen
Coala-Life Group AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.01.2024 - SE0017083983
01.01.24 22:14
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.01.2024 The instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0001 €
|0,0001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.12./14:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0017083983
|A3DAXX
|0,088 €
|0,00010 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
