Coala-Life Group AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.01.2024 - SE0017083983




01.01.24 22:14
Das Instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.01.2024 The instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0001 € 0,0001 € -   € 0,00% 29.12./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0017083983 A3DAXX 0,088 € 0,00010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0139 € +8,59%  29.12.23
Frankfurt 0,0001 € 0,00%  29.12.23
