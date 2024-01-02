Das Instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.01.2024 The instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 03.01.2024