Ligand Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2022 - US53220K5048




02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 The instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
84,61 $ 87,65 $ -3,04 $ -3,47% 01.11./21:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US53220K5048 A1C9RN 169,86 $ 72,71 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		88,26 € +5,10%  31.10.22
Frankfurt 89,20 € +1,57%  01.11.22
München 88,60 € +1,26%  01.11.22
Berlin 88,30 € +0,96%  01.11.22
AMEX 85,82 $ -1,44%  01.11.22
Nasdaq 84,61 $ -3,47%  01.11.22
Stuttgart 85,96 € -3,52%  01.11.22
Düsseldorf 83,92 € -3,54%  01.11.22
NYSE 84,38 $ -4,45%  01.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

