Das Instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 The instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022