Ligand Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2022 - US53220K5048
02.11.22 00:51
Das Instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 The instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|84,61 $
|87,65 $
|-3,04 $
|-3,47%
|01.11./21:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US53220K5048
|A1C9RN
|169,86 $
|72,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|88,26 €
|+5,10%
|31.10.22
|Frankfurt
|89,20 €
|+1,57%
|01.11.22
|München
|88,60 €
|+1,26%
|01.11.22
|Berlin
|88,30 €
|+0,96%
|01.11.22
|AMEX
|85,82 $
|-1,44%
|01.11.22
|Nasdaq
|84,61 $
|-3,47%
|01.11.22
|Stuttgart
|85,96 €
|-3,52%
|01.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|83,92 €
|-3,54%
|01.11.22
|NYSE
|84,38 $
|-4,45%
|01.11.22
